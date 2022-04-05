White House Did Not Direct Pentagon to Cancel Minuteman Missile Test - Austin

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that the cancellation of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test last week was not done at the directive of the White House but rather an escalation management tactic

"No, we did not get a directive to cancel that from the White House," Austin told the US House Armed Services Committee when asked about Minuteman test being canceled last week. "It's my assessment based upon the current state of the state of play with respect to escalation management, that it was the best thing to do in terms of postponing and then eventually canceling that test. We will certainly be able to continue to make progress in the program."