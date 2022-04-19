WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The White House disagrees with Democratic Senator Chris Coon's suggestion that the Biden administration should consider sending US troops to Ukraine, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"I would say Senator Coons is a close friend of the President and the administration and we just respectfully disagree with his proposal," Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.

Biden continues to have no plans to send troops to fight a war with Russia, Psaki said.

Biden believes it is in US national interest and in the interest of the US public to avoid a direct war with Russia, Psaki added.

Coons has recently suggested that the United States may need to send US troops to Ukraine to prevent the conflict in Ukraine from escalating.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.