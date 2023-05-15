White House Discussing New Aid Package for Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The White House is in talks over a new assistance package for Ukraine to keep weapons flowing as Kiev prepares for a counteroffensive, Politico reported on Monday, citing a senior administration official.

The discussion is underway as Ukraine aid is "drying up" with approximately $6 billion left out of the $48 billion assistance package approved by Congress in December, the report said.

A US official told the news outlet that it is unclear how Ukraine's needs might change during or after the counteroffensive, but the Biden administration is "fully committed" to supporting Kiev during and after it "for the long haul.

"

The proposal for new Ukraine aid, however, is likely to face opposition from a group of Republicans who want to cut spending on Kiev amid the ongoing debt ceiling debate, the report noted.

The United States has committed over $37.6 billion in security aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including more than $36.9 billion since the onset of Russia's special military operation.