White House Disrupts Livestream Of Biden's Briefing After President Addresses Official

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:22 PM

The White House unexpectedly cut the broadcast of President Joe Biden's briefing in the State of Idaho as he went off-script by addressing one of the officials regarding the wildfires ravaging western States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The White House unexpectedly cut the broadcast of President Joe Biden's briefing in the State of Idaho as he went off-script by addressing one of the officials regarding the wildfires ravaging western States.

The Monday briefing involved several Federal and local high-ranking officials and was broadcast online.

In the middle of his address, Biden tried to direct a question to George Geissler, a member and representative of the National Association of State Foresters. However, the content of the question remains unclear as Biden was interrupted mid-sentence due to the broadcast being cut.

Fox news accused the White House of yet another intervention in Biden's speeches to prevent him from being heard by the wider public. The broadcaster cited a similar cut of the president's microphone in late August, when he was going to comment on the troop exit deadline from Afghanistan in response to a relevant question from the press.

It remains unclear whether the cut was unintentional or aimed at preventing the public from hearing unprepared responses, the broadcaster said, adding that the incident was criticized by some political figures, including members of the Republican Party.

