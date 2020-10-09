UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Doctor Says Fully Anticipates Trump Return To Public Events By Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:10 AM

White House Doctor Says Fully Anticipates Trump Return to Public Events by Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) White House physician Sean Conley in a letter said he anticipates President Donald Trump will make a return to public engagements by Saturday.

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time," Conley said in the letter on Thursday.

Related Topics

White House Trump

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

5 hours ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

5 hours ago

38,637 housing units worth Rs120.21 bln being cons ..

4 hours ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

4 hours ago

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, povert ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.