White House Doctor Says Fully Anticipates Trump Return To Public Events By Saturday
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) White House physician Sean Conley in a letter said he anticipates President Donald Trump will make a return to public engagements by Saturday.
"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time," Conley said in the letter on Thursday.