White House Doctor Says Fully Anticipates Trump Return to Public Events by Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) White House physician Sean Conley in a letter said he anticipates President Donald Trump will make a return to public engagements by Saturday.

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time," Conley said in the letter on Thursday.