UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Doctor Says Trump 'doing Very Well' Amid Coronavirus Treatment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 12:27 PM

White House doctor says Trump 'doing very well' amid coronavirus treatment

US President Donald Trump is being treated at a military hospital near the capital city of Washington for coronavirus and has begun receiving an anti-viral drug, his doctor announced Friday night

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump is being treated at a military hospital near the capital city of Washington for coronavirus and has begun receiving an anti-viral drug, his doctor announced Friday night.

"Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!," the president tweeted after having been moved to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, D.C.

Trump will work in a special suite at the hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. Online video showed a small group of Trump supporters outside Walter Reed late on Friday waving Trump 2020 flags, most not wearing masks.

Trump, 74, has a mild fever, according to media reports.

Earlier, in a memo shared by his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the White House physician Navy commander, Dr. Sean Conley, wrote Trump is doing "very well." "This evening I'm happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy," Conley wrote, referring to a drug that has been shown to shorten coronavirus patients' hospital stays. "He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably." The news comes after a chaotic day marked by Trump's announcement early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19, followed by the sudden news Friday afternoon that he was being taken to Walter Reed at Conley's recommendation.

Emerging from the White House residence Friday evening for his first public appearance since announcing 16 hours earlier he had tested positive for coronavirus, Trump walked under his own power to his waiting helicopter and displayed no major outward signs of illness.

Wearing a navy blue suit, a blue silk necktie and a dark face mask, Trump waved to the media and gave a thumbs up, but did not stop to talk. Chief of staff Mark Meadows, also wearing a mask, followed him aboard.

Trump landed at the hospital a short time later, saluting his military aides before climbing into his limousine for a brief ride to the hospital's main building.

After his arrival, the President posted an 18-second video to his Twitter account, seeking to reassure the American people he is doing "very well" after his coronavirus diagnosis.

Trump himself was said to be spooked after he announced he tested positive early Friday, and has become increasingly alarmed by his diagnosis as he developed symptoms like a fever overnight, CNN reported.

Several people in Trump's close orbit have tested now positive for coronavirus, including campaign manager Bill Stepien, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and adviser Hope Hicks.

A Trump adviser said there is reason for concern about the President's health.

"This is serious," the adviser said. The adviser went on to describe Trump as very tired, very fatigued and having some trouble breathing.

There has been no transfer of power to Vice President Mike Pence, said White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah. "The President is in charge," she said.

A White House official on Friday evening stressed there is no reason for the public to be alarmed about Trump's condition.

Related Topics

Washington Twitter White House Trump Doctor Farah Conway Washington, D.C. Melania Trump 2020 Media All From Silkbank Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Defiant Butler says Heat capable of rallying again ..

1 minute ago

James, Davis spark memories of Kobe-Shaq Lakers pa ..

1 minute ago

Johnson 'optimistic' over Brexit deal ahead of tal ..

1 minute ago

#SackShireenMazari becomes top trend following sus ..

47 minutes ago

Legendary Gaming Experience is Closer Than You Thi ..

59 minutes ago

Pak Army kills two hardcore terrorists in north Wa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.