White House Does Not Comment On Reports Trump May Unveil Middle East Peace Deal Friday

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 11:54 PM

White House Does Not Comment on Reports Trump May Unveil Middle East Peace Deal Friday

White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley declined to comment about media reports that claim US President Donald Trump may make an announcement by Friday regarding a plan to reconcile the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley declined to comment about media reports that claim US President Donald Trump may make an announcement by Friday regarding a plan to reconcile the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Gidley told pool reporters that he had no information about a peace plan "at this time."

According to Israeli media, the White House announcement regarding plan is expected to be published in the next 24 hours.

Israeli journalist Barak Ravid also reported that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief political rival Benny Gantz had been both invited to visit Washington next Tuesday to discuss the US peace initiative.

