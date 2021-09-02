White House Does Not Confirm Reports That Most Afghan Visa Applicants Left Behind

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday refused to confirm reports that most Afghans that applied for US visas, including those that worked for US government-funded media outlets, were left behind in Afghanistan.

Earlier on Wednesday, a senior State Department official told reporters that they don't have reliable information about who was evacuated from Kabul and what visas they qualify for, but initial information indicates a majority of Afghans who applied for visas to come to the United States were left behind.

"I think it's important to remember again 123,000 people made it out of the airport and out of the country," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked if the Biden administration had contingency plans to get priority Afghan partners out of Afghanistan.

Psaki mentioned she is aware of the reports, but emphasized that 77 percent of the people evacuated from Afghanistan were Afghans who had applied for a visa to come to the United States.