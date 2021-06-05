UrduPoint.com
White House Does Not Expect Putin-Biden Summit To Resolve All Problems In Relationship

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

White House Does Not Expect Putin-Biden Summit to Resolve All Problems in Relationship

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are not expected to resolve all bilateral issues in their summit on June 16 in Switzerland, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"I don't think we're setting this up to be a meeting where there is going to be an outcome that resolves every issue or every challenge in our relationship," Psaki said during a press briefing. "We expect there still to be challenging conversations moving forward."

