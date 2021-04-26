White House Does Not Have Confirmation on Timing, Details of Biden-Putin Summit - Psaki

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The White House does not have confirmation on the details or timing of a potential summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We are not quite there yet," Psaki said. "We don't have confirmation of any details yet or proposed timeline quite yet."