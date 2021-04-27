White House Does Not Have Confirmation on Timing, Details of Biden-Putin Summit - Psaki

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The White House does not have confirmation on the details or timing of a potential summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We are not quite there yet," Psaki said. "We don't have confirmation of any details yet or proposed timeline quite yet."

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not confirm that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, was scheduled for June 15-16. He said they can meet in the summer, but neither the exact date nor the venue has been set yet.

On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow has positively received US President Joe Biden's proposal to hold a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and it is currently being studied.

Earlier in April, Putin and Biden held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral ties during which the US president proposed the Russian leader to hold a personal meeting in a third country in the near future.

Lavrov said that Moscow was still ready to take measures if Washington further escalated tensions in bilateral relations.