White House Does Not Plan to Invite Israeli Minister to Bahrain Peace Forum - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The White House has decided not to invite Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon to attend a Bahrain conference to launch the economic portion of the Trump administration's peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians, media reports said on Monday.

The conference is scheduled to start in a week's time on June 25, but neither Kahlon nor any other Israeli government official will receive any invitation to attend it, the report said, citing US government officials as its source.

The report described the development as a significant setback for the peace plan.

Previously, White House officials had had stated that high level Israeli officials would be invited, the report noted.

The Palestinian Authority is boycotting the conference and now sees the decision not to invite the Israelis as a victory for its own campaign to cold-shoulder President Donald Trump's peace plan, which was crafted by his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, the report said.

The European Union meanwhile is downplaying the Bahrain conference and will only be sending a technical level official to attend it, the report added.