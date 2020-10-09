UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Does Not Think Trump Got COVID-19 From Military Families - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:00 AM

White House Does Not Think Trump Got COVID-19 From Military Families - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The White House does not think that US President Donald Trump got the novel coronavirus after meeting with the families of soldiers who died while serving in the military, the White House spokesperson Alyssa Farah told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Trump suggested in an interview that he may have contracted COVID-19 during a recent meeting with the families of soldiers who died while serving in the military, saying he could not ask them to keep their distance.

"Based on contact tracing, the data we have, we don't think it arose from that event," Farah said.

Trump was hosting a meeting a reception on September 27, where Gold Star families reportedly attended.

The White House staff did take a lot of precautions for that event, Farah said.

"His point was merely that in the timeframe that he was potentially exposed, there were a number of different venues he'd been at and individuals he had interacted with that it could have come from - and by no means are blaming anyone who was present," she added.

On Friday, Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment after announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19. Trump's doctors initially reported the US President had high fever and his blood oxygen levels dropped on Friday and Saturday. Trump was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Related Topics

White House Trump Died Farah May September Gold Event From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

2 hours ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

2 hours ago

38,637 housing units worth Rs120.21 bln being cons ..

40 minutes ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

56 minutes ago

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, povert ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.