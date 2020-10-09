White House Does Not Think Trump Got COVID-19 From Military Families - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The White House does not think that US President Donald Trump got the novel coronavirus after meeting with the families of soldiers who died while serving in the military, the White House spokesperson Alyssa Farah told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Trump suggested in an interview that he may have contracted COVID-19 during a recent meeting with the families of soldiers who died while serving in the military, saying he could not ask them to keep their distance.

"Based on contact tracing, the data we have, we don't think it arose from that event," Farah said.

Trump was hosting a meeting a reception on September 27, where Gold Star families reportedly attended.

The White House staff did take a lot of precautions for that event, Farah said.

"His point was merely that in the timeframe that he was potentially exposed, there were a number of different venues he'd been at and individuals he had interacted with that it could have come from - and by no means are blaming anyone who was present," she added.

On Friday, Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment after announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19. Trump's doctors initially reported the US President had high fever and his blood oxygen levels dropped on Friday and Saturday. Trump was discharged from the hospital on Monday.