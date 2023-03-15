UrduPoint.com

White House Does Not Want Ukraine Crisis To Escalate Into Russia-US Conflict - Kirby

White House Does Not Want Ukraine Crisis to Escalate Into Russia-US Conflict - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The White House does not want the Ukraine crisis to escalate into a conflict between the United States and Russia, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"The last thing that we want, the last thing that anybody should want is for this war in Ukraine to escalate to become something between the United States and Russia," Kirby told CNN.

