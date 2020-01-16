White House Doubts Impeachment Go Beyond 2 Weeks, Expects Rapid Acquittal

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Trump administration expects the final leg of the impeachment procedure against President Donald Trump to result in his "rapid acquittal" and doubts it would last more than two weeks, a senior administration official told reporters on Wednesday.

The White House gave a briefing as the Democratic-led House of Representatives nominated a team of "managers of impeachment" to present in the Republican-dominated Senate the case for removing Trump from office. Democrats have charged Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine to probe political rival Joe Biden for corruption.

"I think it's extraordinarily unlikely that we'd be going beyond two weeks," the official said in response to a question as to whether the impeachment hearing would necessitate a delay in the State of the Union address scheduled for early February.

"We think this case is overwhelming for the President and the Senate is not going to have any need to be taking that amount of time on that," the official said.

The Trump administration, which is yet to announce its legal defense team, has slammed the case against the US president as the weakest in history and said it expects a rapid acquittal.

"We think that is what is going to happen and we think it's going to happen rapidly," the official said. "We are happy now that we are going to have a chance to vindicate the president and get this process behind the country."

There is no need for hearing any testimonies at all, but if the Senate decides otherwise - the president will have the right to have witnesses as well, the official added.

