White House Economic Advisor Says Fed Chief's Job Is Safe
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:40 PM
Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's job at the head of the US central bank is safe, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday
President Donald Trump has lambasted Powell repeatedly for raising interest rates, which he complains is undercutting his attempts to supercharge the US economy.
Asked at an economic forum if Powell's job was said, Kudlow said, "Yes, I believe it is. There is no effort to remove him -- I will say that unequivocally -- at the present time."The White House explored whether Trump could replace the central bank chief, according to reports.