UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Economic Advisor Says Fed Chief's Job Is Safe

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

White House economic advisor says Fed chief's job is safe

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's job at the head of the US central bank is safe, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ):Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's job at the head of the US central bank is safe, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has lambasted Powell repeatedly for raising interest rates, which he complains is undercutting his attempts to supercharge the US economy.

Asked at an economic forum if Powell's job was said, Kudlow said, "Yes, I believe it is. There is no effort to remove him -- I will say that unequivocally -- at the present time."The White House explored whether Trump could replace the central bank chief, according to reports.

Related Topics

White House Trump Job Bank Powell

Recent Stories

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

20 minutes ago

Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood h ..

20 minutes ago

DG ISPR expresses grief at BOL TV anchorperson's a ..

21 minutes ago

Nigerian Parliament on Lockdown Amid Shiite Unrest ..

21 minutes ago

Slovakia Ready to Organize Top-Level Normandy-Form ..

21 minutes ago

US Stresses Maduro Must Step Down as Negotiations ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.