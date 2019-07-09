(@imziishan)

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's job at the head of the US central bank is safe, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ):Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's job at the head of the US central bank is safe, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has lambasted Powell repeatedly for raising interest rates, which he complains is undercutting his attempts to supercharge the US economy.

Asked at an economic forum if Powell's job was said, Kudlow said, "Yes, I believe it is. There is no effort to remove him -- I will say that unequivocally -- at the present time."The White House explored whether Trump could replace the central bank chief, according to reports.