White House Encourages Senate to Promptly Pass Ukraine Aid Bill, Says Oversight

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The White House encourages all US senators to immediately pass the $40 billion aid bill for Ukraine and believes it already contains sufficient oversight measures to prevent any misuse of the funds, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"Well, I would say that we agree oversight is critical, that's why the package already includes millions of Dollars to support additional oversight measures, including additional funding for existing inspectors general, and we encourage all senators to promptly pass the bill as it stands," Psaki said during a press briefing.

"We feel what's in there is sufficient."

US Senator Rand Paul earlier in the day delayed a Senate attempt to fast track the $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, citing concerns over government spending, debt and inflation. Paul has demanded an amendment to the legislation that would provide for further Federal oversight of the money and weapons being sent to Ukraine.