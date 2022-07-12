UrduPoint.com

White House Escorts Out Father Of Mass Shooting Victim During Biden Gun Legislation Speech

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 02:10 AM

White House Escorts Out Father of Mass Shooting Victim During Biden Gun Legislation Speech

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) White House personnel on Monday escorted out Manuel Oliver, the father of a 2018 mass shooting victim in Florida, after he heckled US President Joe Biden during a speech on the state of gun control legislation in the United States.

Later in the day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden met with Oliver before delivering his speech and agrees with him that more needs to be done on the issue of gun control in the United States. Jean-Pierre added that the Biden administration will continue to engage with Oliver to discuss the problem.

Oliver's 17-year-old son was one of the victims in the Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018. Seventeen people were killed and seventeen others were wounded in the incident, making it the deadliest high school shooting in US history.

During his speech, Biden said he is "determined" to ban the so-called "assault weapons" and high-capacity gun magazines of 30 rounds and more amid a surge in mass shootings across the United States. Biden also pointed out that he wants to see a new "safe storage" legislation that would envision personal liability for not locking up one's weapons.

Last month, Biden signed a bipartisan gun control bill into law that enhances background checks of purchasers, restricts firearm ownership by convicted domestic abusers and provides funding for "red flag" laws and mental healthcare, among other provisions.

However, a ban on the so-called assault weapons appears unlikely due to opposition from Republicans.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

