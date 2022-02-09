White House Expects Biden, Macron to Speak About Ukraine Again Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The United States remains in close contact with France over Ukraine, and President Joe Biden will likely engage with President Emmanuel Macron shortly after the latter's visit to Moscow, White House press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We'll continue to be in very close contact with our French counterparts at a range of levels," Psaki told a press briefing. "I expect he'll be engaged with him soon."