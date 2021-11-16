White House Expects Biden-Xi Online Meeting to Run for 2 Hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The White House expects a virtual meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to last for two hours, press secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Monday.

"I know we did a preview call last night but let me reiterate a couple of the highlights of what will be the focus of the meeting which we expect to run for a couple of hours later this evening virtually," Psaki said.

According to the spokeswoman, the White House sees the summit as "an opportunity to set the terms of the competition with China in a way that reflects our interests and values, insist that the PRC play by the rules of the road.

Biden will also express his concerns over economic issues and a number of other actions by China, and discuss areas where the two countries' interests align, she added.

Biden's first bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart are scheduled to begin by video at 7:45 p.m. Washington time on Monday (00:45 Tuesday GMT on Tuesday).