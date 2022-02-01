UrduPoint.com

White House Expects China To Ensure Safety Of US Athletes During Winter Games

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The United States expects that China will ensure the safety of American athletes during the upcoming Winter Olympics despite Washington's diplomatic boycott, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"We expect the PRC to ensure the safety and well-being of our athletes," Psaki told a briefing. "They (athletes) have our full support, we are 100% behind them.

"

In December, the United States announced it would not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing Games due to alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Athletes from these countries will still compete in the event.

China dismissed the move as an attempt to politicize sports.

Beijing will host the 2022 Games from February 4-20. The Paralympics will take place from March 4-13.

More Stories From World

