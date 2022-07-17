UrduPoint.com

White House Expects Middle East To Cooperate With US, Not Russia Or China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2022 | 08:00 AM

White House Expects Middle East to Cooperate With US, Not Russia or China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Countries of the middle East are expected to give preference to the United States, not Russia or China, when it comes to various areas of cooperation, a senior US administration official said during a background press call on Saturday.

"...when it comes to the partnerships and the partnerships of choice, and particularly in the security realm, but also in the trade, investment, commerce, tech realm, we heard from every capital around this region that their first choice, their priority, is the United States of America," the official said as quoted in a White House release.

The official claimed that about 18 months ago there has been "a real drift" towards Russia and China in many countries of the Middle East, but this tendency "has been arrested and, in many instances... reversed."

The White House official said that Washington will look for various possible areas of cooperation with countries of the Middle East, although the region's ties with Russia and China will continue.

"...these countries have relationships with Iran (sic). They have relationships with China. That is natural. That is something that will continue. I'm sorry, relationships with Russia and relations with China is something natural and will continue," the official said.

US President Joe Biden concluded his Middle East tour on Saturday with his participation in the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, held in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. On Friday, Biden departed Israel on a historic direct flight to Jeddah, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

A senior Saudi official told Al Arabiya on Saturday that the Crown Prince told Biden during their meeting that if Washington wants to have relations only with countries that share 100% of US values, then it will end up only having NATO states left to cooperate with.

Related Topics

NATO Israel Iran Russia China Washington White House Jeddah Saudi United States Middle East Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Commerce From Share

Recent Stories

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

7 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

7 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

7 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

7 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

7 hours ago
 Vingegaard holds off Pogacar in heated Tour de Fra ..

Vingegaard holds off Pogacar in heated Tour de France duel

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.