White House Expects Ransomware Attack To Be Discussed At Putin-Biden Summit

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:23 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The White House expects the ransomware attack on the JBS USA meat producer to be discussed at the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Leader Joe Biden, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We do expect this too to be one of the issues that the President will discuss with President Putin at the summit that will be two weeks from today," Psaki said. "In terms of considerations, we are not taking any options off the table in terms how we may respond but of course there is an internal policy review process to consider that."

