White House Expects to Catch Up on Vaccine Deliveries in Coming Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) One third of the coronavirus vaccine doses delayed amid the winter storms in the US have been delivered and the White House expects to fully catch up on vaccine distribution this week, Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"What our team has been doing and preparing to do is engage with and work with the Postal Service, work with FedEx and others to get those doses out to vaccination centers and to communities as quickly as they can handle them," Psaki said on ABC's "This Week" program.

According to the press secretary, the administration has already managed to deliver 2 million of the 6 million delayed vaccine doses.

"We expect to rapidly catch up this week, fill that backlog, make sure they're out to communities and also meet our deadlines and our timelines of the doses that are due to go out this upcoming week," Psaki said.

This month's mass power outages and road closures were triggered by severe winter storms in the US. Texas was the most hard-hit, with US President Joe Biden having approved a major disaster declaration for the state this weekend.

The Federal government has also approved emergency declarations for Oklahoma and Louisiana.