UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Expects To Catch Up On Vaccine Deliveries In Coming Days

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:30 AM

White House Expects to Catch Up on Vaccine Deliveries in Coming Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) One third of the coronavirus vaccine doses delayed amid the winter storms in the US have been delivered and the White House expects to fully catch up on vaccine distribution this week, Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"What our team has been doing and preparing to do is engage with and work with the Postal Service, work with FedEx and others to get those doses out to vaccination centers and to communities as quickly as they can handle them," Psaki said on ABC's "This Week" program.

According to the press secretary, the administration has already managed to deliver 2 million of the 6 million delayed vaccine doses.

"We expect to rapidly catch up this week, fill that backlog, make sure they're out to communities and also meet our deadlines and our timelines of the doses that are due to go out this upcoming week," Psaki said.

This month's mass power outages and road closures were triggered by severe winter storms in the US. Texas was the most hard-hit, with US President Joe Biden having approved a major disaster declaration for the state this weekend.

The Federal government has also approved emergency declarations for Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Related Topics

White House Road Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Uzbek Internal affairs Min ..

7 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

8 hours ago

ADNOC outlines technology leadership ambition at f ..

9 hours ago

IDEX 2021 a leading global gathering for a hopeful ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

9 hours ago

Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.