White House Expresses Support For 'Peaceful Protests' In Iran

Mon 18th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

White House Expresses Support for 'Peaceful Protests' in Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The United States supports the people of Iran in their "peaceful protests" and condemns the use of force against demonstrators, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said a statement released on Sunday.

Iran is now swept by protests against an increase in gasoline prices. One man was reportedly killed during a rally on Friday.

"The United States supports the Iranian people in their peaceful protests against the regime that is supposed to lead them," the statement says.

Washington also condemns the use of lethal force and the stringent restrictions on communications used against demonstrators, the spokeswoman added.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi noted that he considers the previous US statement on protests in Iran to be an interference in the country's internal affairs. Prior to this, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the US condemned the alleged attempts by the Iranian authorities to block the internet in the country amid protests, and also announced US support for the "long-suffering Iranian people."

