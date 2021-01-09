White House Fears Another New COVID-19 Variant Evolved in US - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The White House coronavirus task force believes another highly infectious variant of the coronavirus may have evolved in the United States, NBC news reported on Friday, citing a document that was sent out to US states.

The report said the new strain is already surging in US communities alongside the variant first detected in the United Kingdom, and could be 50 percent more transmissible.