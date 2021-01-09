UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Fears Another New COVID-19 Variant Evolved In US - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

White House Fears Another New COVID-19 Variant Evolved in US - Reports

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The White House coronavirus task force believes another highly infectious variant of the coronavirus may have evolved in the United States, NBC news reported on Friday, citing a document that was sent out to US states.

The report said the new strain is already surging in US communities alongside the variant first detected in the United Kingdom, and could be 50 percent more transmissible.

Related Topics

White House United Kingdom United States May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

1 hour ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

1 hour ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

1 hour ago

Initial COVID-19 severity may not leave respirator ..

1 hour ago

CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

1 hour ago

UK probes Google plan to ditch web cookies

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.