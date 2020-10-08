White House Fears Foreign Hackers Could Change Vote Totals - Security Adviser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Trump administration is concerned foreign hackers will attack local US government websites to change vote totals during the November 3 election, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday.

"My biggest concern on something that can happen on the Election Day - hackers hacking to the Secretary of State website to change vote totals," O'Brien said at the University of Nevada's William Boyd school of Law.

Russia, Iran and Chine are "leading influencers" on the US election, he added.

In early September, microsoft released a report, accusing hackers from Russia, Iran and China of launching cyberattacks on individuals and organizations linked to the US election.

Tehran called these accusations untrue. Moscow and Beijing have both consistently refuted Washington's accusations of interference.