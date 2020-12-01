UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Fires Head Of Islamic State Task Force, Disbands Office - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:10 PM

White House Fires Head of Islamic State Task Force, Disbands Office - Reports

The White House has fired Islamic State Task Force chief Christopher Maier and informed him that the office formed to fight the terror group (banned in Russia) has been disbanded, the New York Times reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The White House has fired Islamic State Task Force chief Christopher Maier and informed him that the office formed to fight the terror group (banned in Russia) has been disbanded, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump appointed Maier to the post in March 2017, but has now dropped him just three weeks after firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the report said citing three sources whom it said had received official briefings on the affair.

Earlier on Monday, the Defense Department issued a statement saying Esper's successor, Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, had accepted Maier's resignation.

Maier's functions would be passed to the offices of special operations and regional policies run by Ezra Cohen-Watnick and Anthony Tata, the report said.

The closing of Maier's office and his approximately 15 staff members was preceded by a similar move at the State Department in November where efforts against the Islamic State were transferred to the department's permanent Counterterrorism Coordinator, the report added.

Related Topics

Firing Russia White House Trump New York March November 2017 Post Tata

Recent Stories

Sweden mother 'kept son locked up for decades'

29 seconds ago

UN Special Envoy Calls on Russia, Next US Administ ..

35 seconds ago

Kickboxing athlete Khan Saeed Afridi calls on Gove ..

4 minutes ago

Dogar invites PDM to sit with govt to settle all i ..

4 minutes ago

DIGP for prudent registration of FIR's

4 minutes ago

CDA expedites work on roads rehabilitation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.