White House Gift Shop Sells Souvenir Coin Showing 'Superhero' Trump Defeating COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump achieved mythological status as a superhero who defeated COVID-19 in the latest commemorative coin about to go on sale in the White House gift shop, the creator Anthony Giannini said in announcing his latest addition to his coin collection that celebrates key moments in the Trump presidency.

"The new coin design features more than a hint of superhero qualities in history's most fascinating president," Gianni says in the opening salvo of an advertisement offering Trump fans an opportunity to pre-order the medallion for $100.

Gianni continues to tease further potential buyers with a claim that Trump "occupies a mythological space" in the "Post-COVID Era," without offering viewers a peak at his latest creation. The actual image will be released later, he said.

Previous Gianni creations include at least 10 coins depicting key moments in the Trump presidency, with several illustrating meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and at least one honoring a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Even Trump appears to have embraced Gianni's superhero theme in a Twitter message following his discharge from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he spent three days after contracting the coronavirus.

"If the President bounces back onto the campaign trail, he will be an invincible hero, who not only survived every dirty trick the Democrats threw at him, but the Chinese virus as well.

He will show America we no longer have to be afraid," the statement said.

Predictably, the caped crusader image attracted scorn from Democrats, who ridiculed Trump's latest advice that Americans to learn to live with the virus face the pandemic without fear.

"'Don't be afraid of Covid' is an evil thing to say to those of us who lost our loved ones to Covid 19," Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, whose father died from the disease, tweeted. "This man is unfit to be President."

Former US Health Secretary Julian Castro urged Americans to ignore Trump's advice and protect themselves.

"Take this virus seriously. Wear a mask. Take precautions. And elect a new president who actually has a strong plan to get past this virus, get people back to work and bring our country together," Castro tweeted.

Public opinion polls consistently show Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by double digits, with many surveys indicating most voters are uncomfortable with Trump's dismissive toward the virus and medical advice to stop the contagion.

More than 200,000 Americans have died from the virus and rates of infection have begun growing in many states as the election approaches.