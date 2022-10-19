UrduPoint.com

White House Going All Out To Avoid Direct Biden-Putin Encounter At G20 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 05:10 PM

White House Going All Out to Avoid Direct Biden-Putin Encounter at G20 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The White House is making every effort to prevent any direct encounter between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Bali in November, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.

Precautions are being taken to avoid even a hallway run-in or photo meeting between the two, the report said.

During his presidency, Biden has met with Putin only once - at a summit in Geneva in June of 2021.

Last week, Biden said he has no intention of meeting with Putin, but would do it if the Russian president were willing to talk about the release of American basketball player Brittney Griner, who is serving a nine-year sentence in Russia on drug charges.

Russia will consider the possibility of a meeting between the two leaders if the US makes such a request, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

