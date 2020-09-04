UrduPoint.com
White House Hails 'Real Progress' in Serbia-Kosovo Talks in Washington - Security Adviser

White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said afternoon talks between the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo at the White House were constructive

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said afternoon talks between the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo at the White House were constructive.

"Very good round of discussions this afternoon with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo," O'Brien said a statement on Thursday. "They made real progress today."

O'Brien said the US International Development Finance Corporation, the Millennium Challenge Corporation, and Export-Import Bank, which is the official export agency of the United States, took part in the afternoon meeting.

O'Brien in an earlier statement said economic talks between both countries in the morning were positive as well.

Delegations from Serbia and Kosovo are in Washington for a two-day summit at the White House.

Serbia's Labor Minister Zoran Djordjevic told Sputnik that the economic talks would include topics such as infrastructure projects and the free flow of goods, capital and people.

The minister said this week's meetings represent a step forward, especially if agreements are reached, and more could be held in the future.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after a US-led military campaign against the then SR Yugoslavia - comprised of Serbia and Montenegro - was undertaken after Belgrade tried to quell an Albanian separatist uprising led by the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) terrorist organization.

Kosovo has since experienced ethnic cleansing of its non-Albanian population - including Serbs, Macedonians and others - and has become a one of the world's leading organized crime hubs. Moreover, the Kosovo Albanians have aided the overall Albanian territorial designs on neighboring Macedonia and Montenegro for the creation of "Greater Albania."

Serbia considers Kosovo and Metohia to be its territory - a fact recognized by United Nations Resolution 1244 - and refuses to recognize Kosovo's statehood.

