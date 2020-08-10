UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Has All Tools, Bipartisan Support To Act Against TikTok - Mnuchin

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:11 PM

White House Has All Tools, Bipartisan Support to Act Against TikTok - Mnuchin

The Trump administration has bipartisan support and all the tools it needs to force the Chinese video sharing platform TikTok into a partnership with a US company that will be acceptable to the interests of the United States, or it shut down, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Trump administration has bipartisan support and all the tools it needs to force the Chinese video sharing platform TikTok into a partnership with a US company that will be acceptable to the interests of the United States, or it shut down, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Monday.

"I'm very proud that Congress passed an updated legislation where we now have all the tools we need to use," Mnuchin told CNBC. "It's perfectly clear that there's 100 percent agreement both across Republicans and Democrats that we can't have an app like this that's collecting information on Americans of this size and scale. It's not going to continue to exist in this format and extent."

Mnuchin pointed out if there is an appropriate US buyer that can get the United States comfortable with the security issues going forward, the Trump administration will approve such a deal.

"If not, the president's given a deadline, and it will be shut down," Mnuchin said.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week ordering US citizens and entities to stop transactions with Beijing-based ByteDance by September 15 for national security reasons.

Tech giant microsoft has emerged as the main bidder for TikTok while Twitter has also held talks with ByteDance, US corporate media reported on Monday.

However, media also reported that ByteDance plans to file a lawsuit with the US District Court for the Southern District of California as soon as Tuesday that will challenge Trump's executive action.

Related Topics

China Twitter Company Trump United States September Democrats Congress Media All Agreement Court

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

27 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

42 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

2 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Lebanese Government Resigns - Healthcare Minister ..

50 seconds ago

Afghan President Signs Decree on Release of 400 Re ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.