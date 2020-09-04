White House Has Fiscal Deal to Avoid Government Shutdown at End of Month - Pence

The Trump administration has reached a deal with rival Democratic lawmakers in Congress to keep the government funded and avoid a shutdown while continuing to negotiate a new coronavirus relief bill, Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Trump administration has reached a deal with rival Democratic lawmakers in Congress to keep the government funded and avoid a shutdown while continuing to negotiate a new coronavirus relief bill, Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday.

"The agreement reached this week by the Treasury Secretary in our negotiations team to have a continuing resolution to continue to fund the government when the fiscal year runs out at the end of this month means that now we can focus just on another relief bill and we're continuing to do that in good faith," Pence said during an appearance on the CNBC network.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said in an interview on Tuesday the administration hoped to strike by next week an agreement with Congress for a new coronavirus relief bill worth $500 billion after weeks of rejecting Democrats' demands for a relief package worth more than four times as much.

Meadows added in his interview with CNBC that the White House was making "real progress" in talks with Democrats and hopes to pass a $500 billion relief bill sometime next week.

Congress has so far passed four phases of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that have approved roughly $3 trillion to be disbursed as loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens.

Both Republicans and Democrats have blamed each other for the drag over the fifth installment of the act.