White House Has No Announcement on Troop Withdrawal From Germany - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The US Administration has no formal announcement at this time on a possible pullout of American forces from Germany, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Monday.

"First, we have no announcements at this time. I know there's reporting out there, but as of this moment, there are no announcements," McEnany said. "The president is continually reassessing the best posture for the United States military forces and our presence overseas."

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump directed the Defense Department to move 9,500 US troops, or nearly a third of the contingent in Germany, out of that country.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier on Monday that he does not comment on media leakages, but noted that NATO is consulting with Washington - and all allies - about its military presence in Europe.

On Monday, a spokesman for the German government said Berlin had not yet received official confirmation of the planned US troop reduction in the country.

At present, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany, along with 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens who work at military bases in the country.