White House Has No Comment On Extension Of Brittney Griner's Arrest In Russia

Published May 14, 2022 | 12:10 AM

White House Has No Comment on Extension of Brittney Griner's Arrest in Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) The White House does not have any comment on the extension of US basketball player Brittney Griner's arrest in Russia, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a Russian court ruled to extend Griner's arrest until June 18.

"We don't have a comment on this specific development," Psaki told a briefing. "I would just reiterate that the Russian system wrongfully detained Ms. Griner. We take our responsibility to assist US citizens seriously, and we will continue to press for fair and transparent treatment to all of US citizens when they are subject to legal processes overseas."

Psaki said last week that the Biden administration determined in coordination with US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens that Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at a Moscow airport on February 18 after a police dog alerted officers to vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Griner was playing for the Russian basketball club UMMC Yekaterinburg during the off-season of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) in the United States.

The WNBA said in a statement to Sputnik that it is optimistic about Griner's chances to return home.

