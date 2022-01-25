UrduPoint.com

White House Has No Comment On LPR, DPR Recognition Initiative - Psaki

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The Biden administration has no comment at present on the initiative to recognize the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"I haven't spoken with our national security team about that," Psaki said during a press briefing. "I don't have any other comment at this point in time."

The council of the Russian parliament's lower house decided to consider the appeal of the Communist Party faction on recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR in February, the faction's first deputy head Nikolai Kolomeytsev told Sputnik on Monday.

On Wednesday, Communist Party lawmakers published a draft appeal of the State Duma to the Russian president asking him to consider recognizing the DPR and LPR as independent states, as well as to conduct negotiations with their leaders as soon as possible in order to create the legal basis for interstate relations and to regulate all aspects of cooperation and mutual assistance.

