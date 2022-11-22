UrduPoint.com

White House Has No Comment On Musk Reinstating Trump Account On Twitter - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The White House does not have any comment on the decision of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to reinstate the Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

"We are just not going to comment on Twitter's business practices," Jean-Pierre said.

On Saturday, Twitter reinstated Trump's account, which was suspended last year following the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol. Musk announced after the completion of his poll on whether to reinstate Trump on Twitter that "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Over 15 million Twitter users participated in Musk's 24-hour poll this weekend on whether to restore Trump's page, with 51.8% having expressed support for Trump's reinstatement, while 48.2% voted against it.

Trump said on social media on Saturday, commenting on Musk's poll, that he was going to stick with his own Truth Social platform.

"Vote now with positivity, but don't worry, we aren't going anywhere. Truth Social is special!" Trump wrote.

Trump was banned both from Twitter and Facebook (prohibited in Russia as an extremist organization) following the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The platforms deemed that his activities in relation to the event violated their policies. The former president later launched a new social network Truth Social to fight Big Tech censorship and protect the right of free speech and expression.

On October 28, Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter, which cost him $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter's executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy and cybersecurity, and thousands of regular Twitter employees. The significant policy changes have caused a wave of concern, including from high-ranking US officials. On November 4, Biden said that Twitter is spreading "lies" across the world.

