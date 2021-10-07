White House Has No Predictions on Possible Biden-Putin Meeting at G20 - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said there are no predictions at present about a possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit.

"I don't have any predictions for you on bilateral meetings. That's something that we are still working through at this point of time, every day," Psaki said during a press conference on Wednesday.