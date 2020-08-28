White House Has No Preference About Which US Company Should Buy TikTok - Kudlow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Trump administration has no preference about which US company should buy TikTok so long as the deal achieves its objective of blocking Beijing from accessing personal details of Americans who use the Chinese video-sharing platform, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday.

"We don't have a view on who's better, who's worse. Let the best company win," Kudlow said in an interview live-streamed by Politico. "The interest of the US government ... is to be sure that there's no way personal information and any information contained in the TikTok systems can get back to China. That's the key point because the Chinese government thinks it has a lien on all pieces of information wherever their companies are engaged, and we don't agree with that."

Kudlow's remarks came as media reported that the retail giant Walmart was joining microsoft in its bid to purchase TikTok's US operations.

Earlier on Thursday, US media reported that TikTok Chief Executive Kevin Mayer had resigned from the position he assumed just three months ago, after voicing concerns over the Chinese-owned social network's flap with the US government.

On Monday, TikTok owner ByteDance said it was suing the Trump administration to challenge the September 15 ban President Donald Trump announced on the US operations of the company if it is not sold to an American entity by then.

The Chinese company said it had taken extraordinary measures to protect the privacy and security of its user data, including having such data stored outside of China - particularly in the United States and Singapore - and erecting software barriers to prevent co-mingling with data from other ByteDance products.