White House Has No Visitor Logs For Biden's House In Delaware - Counsel's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 11:10 PM

The White House does not have visitor logs for US President Joe Biden's house in Wilmington, Delaware, where some of the recently found classified documents were stored, the White House Counsel's Office said on Monday

On Monday, US media reported that the president's personal attorneys discovered the first batch of 10 classified documents pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom at a think-tank office Biden once used, prompting a Federal probe into the matter. The second batch of documents was discovered in the garage of Biden's house in Wilmington, while another one-page classified document was found in an adjacent room.

"Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal.

But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them," the counsel's office told Fox news.

The US Department of Justice is investigating how classified documents related to the period of Biden's vice presidency ended up in office and residential premises not authorized for their storage.

The president's lawyers have promised full cooperation with the investigation, expressing confidence that it will establish the unintentional nature of what happened.

