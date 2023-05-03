White House Has Not Discussed Pentagon Leak of Classified Docs With Zelenskyy - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Washington Post he has not had discussions with anyone from the White House about highly classified US military intelligence documents that leaked last month, containing critical assessments of Ukraine's military status amid Russia's special military operation.

The report said on Tuesday that Zelenskyy learned about the leaks through the news, adding that he received no prior notificaton about the incident from the White House or Pentagon.

Ukraine's leader said the leaks are not beneficial to the reputation of the United States, and he questioned whether these leaks could be deliberate manipulation or an actual accident.

The report said Zelenskyy refused to give his personal opinion on the matter in order to avoid damaging the prospects of receiving further assistance from the United States.

Zelenskyy believes the leaks ultimately aid Russia, the report said.