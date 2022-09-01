White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbachev Funeral

The White House said on Wednesday it has nothing to announce or preview on whether the United States will send a representative to the funeral of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The White House said on Wednesday it has nothing to announce or preview on whether the United States will send a representative to the funeral of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.

"I don't have anything to preview or announce at this time on that piece," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in Moscow after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. He will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a memorial service on Saturday.