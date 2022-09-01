- Home
White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbachev Funeral
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 12:39 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The White House said on Wednesday it has nothing to announce or preview on whether the United States will send a representative to the funeral of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.
"I don't have anything to preview or announce at this time on that piece," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.
Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in Moscow after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. He will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a memorial service on Saturday.