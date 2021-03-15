- Home
- World
- News
- White House Has Reached Out to N. Korea, Received No Response to Date - Press Secretary
White House Has Reached Out To N. Korea, Received No Response To Date - Press Secretary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:16 PM
The Biden administration has reached out to North Korea but no response has been received to date, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Biden administration has reached out to North Korea but no response has been received to date, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
"I can confirm that we have reached out...
To date, we have not received any response," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked to confirm reports that the United States has reached out to North Korea.
Psaki added that diplomacy continues to b the Biden administration's first priority regarding North Korea.