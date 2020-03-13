UrduPoint.com
White House Holds Emergency Meeting About Brazil President Having Coronavirus - Reports

Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:36 PM

White House Holds Emergency Meeting About Brazil President Having Coronavirus - Reports

The White House is holding an emergency meeting on Friday after reports emerged that Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Fox News reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The White House is holding an emergency meeting on Friday after reports emerged that Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Fox News reported.

Earlier on Friday, Brazilian daily Jornal O Dia reported that Bolsonaro tested positive for the presence of the novel coronavirus. Bolsonaro met with the US President Donald Trump in Florida last weekend.

The urgent meeting is being held in the White House's office of the chief of staff, the report said.

Trump said he will hold a news conference at 3:00 p.m on Friday on the situation concerning the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the spread of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with a death toll of over 4,900 and recovery toll exceeding 68,000.

