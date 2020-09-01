UrduPoint.com
White House Hopes For New $500Bln Coronavirus Relief Bill By Next Week - Chief Of Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:34 PM

The Trump administration hopes to strike by next week an agreement with Congress for a new coronavirus relief bill worth $500 billion after weeks of rejecting Democrats' demands for a relief package worth more than four times as much, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Trump administration hopes to strike by next week an agreement with Congress for a new coronavirus relief bill worth $500 billion after weeks of rejecting Democrats' demands for a relief package worth more than four times as much, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Tuesday.

"We're making some real progress with some of the Democrats on Capitol Hill, and I hope [for] them to pass a bill sometime next week," Meadows told CNBC. "I don't see a 2.2 trillion benchmark happening mainly because it's not based on facts and it's not based on reality. The Senate proposal is looking at a more targeted bill, maybe at $500 billion.

"

Congress has so far passed four phases of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that have approved roughly $3 trillion to be disbursed as loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens.

Both Republicans and Democrats have blamed each other for the drag over the fifth installment of the act.

The US economy shrank at its fastest pace in history in the second quarter of 2020, contracting by 32.9 percent amid widespread lockdowns due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Economic and labor market data in recent months have, however, pointed to an encouraging recovery.

