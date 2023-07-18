Open Menu

White House Hopes Sides In Hollywood Strikes Reach Mutually Beneficial Deal - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 01:50 AM

White House Hopes Sides in Hollywood Strikes Reach Mutually Beneficial Deal - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The Biden administration hopes that participants of strikes in Hollywood would come to a mutually beneficial agreement soon, White House spokesperson Karine Jean- Pierre said on Monday.

"We sincerely hope that both actors' and writers' strikes get resolved and that the parties come together and have a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She emphasized that US President Joe Biden believes all workers, including actors and writers, have a right to get fair pay and benefits, she added.

The strike against studios and streamers, announced by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), the union representing American tv and film actors, and the Writers Guild of America, started last week.

Related Topics

Film And Movies White House Pierre TV All Agreement

Recent Stories

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

2 hours ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

2 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

2 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

2 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

2 hours ago
US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

2 hours ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

2 hours ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World