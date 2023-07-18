White House Hopes Sides in Hollywood Strikes Reach Mutually Beneficial Deal - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The Biden administration hopes that participants of strikes in Hollywood would come to a mutually beneficial agreement soon, White House spokesperson Karine Jean- Pierre said on Monday.

"We sincerely hope that both actors' and writers' strikes get resolved and that the parties come together and have a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She emphasized that US President Joe Biden believes all workers, including actors and writers, have a right to get fair pay and benefits, she added.

The strike against studios and streamers, announced by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), the union representing American tv and film actors, and the Writers Guild of America, started last week.