White House Hysteria Proves That US Wants War - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the dispatch of the US military to Poland, said that the hysteria of the White House was more indicative than ever.

Earlier, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Washington continued to see signs of an escalation of the crisis around Ukraine and an alleged buildup of new Russian troops near the border. He also noted that the United States believes that Russia could allegedly "attack" Ukraine during the Olympics. Russia categorically denies such plans.

Later, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin ordered an additional 3,000 US troops to be sent to Poland, they will arrive there early next week.

"The road roller of the US military-political machine is ready to go through people's lives again. The whole world is watching how militarism and imperial ambitions expose themselves," Zakharova said.

"The hysteria of the White House is more indicative than ever. The Anglo-Saxons need a war. At any cost. Provocations, misinformation and threats are a favorite method of solving their own problems," she said.