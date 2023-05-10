UrduPoint.com

White House Ignoring Calls From Guatemala Warning Of 80,000 US-Bound Migrants - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 02:30 AM

White House Ignoring Calls From Guatemala Warning of 80,000 US-Bound Migrants - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) US Congressman Tony Gonzales told Fox news that Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei informed him the White House is ignoring his warning calls about a group of 80,000 migrants making their way to the United States' border with Mexico.

A Fox News correspondent said on Tuesday, citing Giammattei, that the group of 80,000 migrants consists of predominantly Venezuelan nationals.

A massive surge of illegal immigrants is underway at the US-Mexico border ahead of the Trump-era public health emergency order known as Title 42 - which allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - expiring on Thursday.

An all-time record number of migrants has arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, exceeding 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, the US authorities said they have encountered more than 1.2 million migrants. Fox News and other media outlets have said the number of illegal immigrants to enter the United States since Biden assumed office has exceeded six million.

