White House in Touch With Officials Across US on Uptick in COVID-19 Cases - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The Biden administration is in contact with officials across the United States who are dealing with the increase of coronavirus cases, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"We are in touch, I will say first, with the city of New York, and the state as well as all officials all across the country experiencing upticks," Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday. "We've sent 30 ambulances to the State and accompanying team of personnel to help balance patient loads among hospitals across the state.

"

On Sunday, chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci predicted that hospitals in the United States would face an increased burden due to the spread of the coronavirus Omicron strain.

The United States is reportedly going through another upswing with about 130,000 cases reported daily, which is the highest rate worldwide. About 60% of the US population is fully vaccinated, while 50 million eligible Americans opting not to receive vaccines.