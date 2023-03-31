UrduPoint.com

White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Says India Will 'Never Be' Ally Of India Despite Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 01:30 AM

White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Says India Will 'Never Be' Ally of India Despite Ties

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) White House Indo-Pacific Affairs Coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday that India will never be an ally of the United States despite close ties between the two countries.

"India is a great power. India is not an ally of the United States and will never be an ally of the United States, but it does not mean that we will not be close partners and share many things," Campbell said during a Center for a New American Security event.

Campbell added that he considers the US-India relationship the most important bilateral relationship for the US in the 21st century.

The US seeks to deepen its relationship with India through more people-to-people, educational and health partnership, Campbell also said.

Western media have recently led a smear campaign against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an effort to incite unrest in the country, Major General Dhruv Katoch, an Indian military expert and director of India Foundation research center, told Sputnik.

India's independent foreign policy aspirations and neutral stance on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in the face of pressure have upset a number of Western countries, Katoch said.

US President Joe Biden plans to host Modi for a state dinner in Washington this year, potentially in June, US media reported earlier this month.

Related Topics

India Century Prime Minister Washington White House Narendra Modi United States June Media Event Share

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

2 hours ago
 US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census A ..

US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census About Slave Ancestry - Reports

1 hour ago
 Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lya ..

Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lyari Expressway

1 hour ago
 US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Say ..

US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Says in Contact with Haitian Auth ..

1 hour ago
 Mother of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son ..

Mother of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son Held in Awful Conditions in US ..

1 hour ago
 French TotalEnergies Faces New Accusation of Produ ..

French TotalEnergies Faces New Accusation of Producing Fuel for Russian Aircraft ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.